Man, 25, critical after street attack by teenager in Elgin
A 25-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked by a teenager on a busy street in Moray.
Police said he was knocked to the ground on Elgin High Street by a male, aged around 14 years old, at about 22:45 on Sunday. The man sustained a serious head injury.
Officers said he was among a group of 10 youths, all around the same age.
Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The force said the man was attacked near the fountain in the town centre, opposite the Virgin Money premises.
The group was seen running off along North Street towards Alexandra Road.
Det Insp Andrew Wilson said: "It is vital that we trace the group of youths involved.
"A team of detectives are carrying out inquiries to gain an understanding of the exact circumstances which led to this man being seriously injured.
"I am grateful to the witnesses who have already provided police with information and would urge any further witnesses who may be able to assist us to come forward urgently."