Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a fisherman who fell overboard from a boat off Shetland.
Edison Lacaste, 45, from the Philippines, was on the trawler Copious about 30 miles (48km) south-east of Sumburgh Head in February 2021.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the inquiry would focus on lifejacket restraining straps and legislation in relation to these.
The preliminary hearing will be held on 19 May at Lerwick Sheriff Court.
The Shetland Coastguard rescue helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat had been part of rescue efforts at the time.
Mr Lacaste - known as Joseph - was flown ashore and taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where he died later
Procurator Fiscal Katrina Parkes said: "The death of Edison Lacaste occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.
"Mr Lacaste's family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress."