Five due for court after Aberdeen v Rangers match
Five people have been charged in the wake of the Aberdeen versus Rangers game, including in connection with damage to a bus.
Footage on social media showed a smashed window on a coach said to be carrying Rangers fans.
Police Scotland said an 18-year-old man was charged in connection with damage caused to the vehicle on Aberdeen's Hutcheon Street on Sunday.
Four other men were charged over other alleged offences.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "Four males, aged between 16 and 24, were arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences around Pittodrie Stadium.
"They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
"A further 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with damage caused to a bus."
He was also expected to appear in court at a later date.
Police said on Tuesday that further inquiries into the incidents remained ongoing.
Aberdeen won the game at Pittodrie 2-0.