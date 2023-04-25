Reprieve for school after 'undemocratic' mothballing
A small Aberdeenshire school mothballed by officials rather than councillors is to stay open, it has been announced.
Families told of the Largue School decision by the council earlier this year had branded it undemocratic.
A policy change by the local authority two years ago meant a decision to mothball a school where the roll was expected to fall below eight was delegated to the director of education.
The council said the school roll had now increased and it would stay open.
Aberdeenshire Council said earlier this month that for the new session starting in August, Largue School was projected to have a roll of seven pupils so the decision has been made to mothball the school.
An online petition against the plans was launched, and parents including Paula McRitchie said it was the wrong decision.
However the local authority said on Tuesday: "The roll at Largue School has increased this month to 10 pupils and by August there is a predicted roll of nine pupils.
"As a result, the director of education and children's services has made the decision that Largue School will remain open.
"The school roll will continue to be monitored and should the roll drop to eight or below during the 2023/24 academic year, the decision to mothball will be revisited."