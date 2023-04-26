Man to face murder trial over Oldmeldrum staircase death

Robert ParksPolice Scotland
Robert Parks died in 2014

An accused is to stand trial charged with murdering a man nine years ago after allegedly pushing him down stairs in Aberdeenshire.

Tristan Simpson, 45, denies killing Robert Parks in May 2014.

It is claimed Mr Simpson shoved the 59-year-old, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs in Oldmeldrum.

Mr Parks is said to have been left so severely injured that he died in hospital. A trial was fixed to begin in January next year.

Mr Simpson faces a separate allegation of attacking Mr Parks to his injury on an occasion between April 2009 and December 2013 at a property in Dyce, Aberdeen.

He is further accused of assaulting a woman and two children between April 2009 and December 2014.

The case called at the High Court in Glasgow where a not guilty plea was entered on behalf of the accused.

Mr Simpson, of Dyce, remains on bail.

Related Topics