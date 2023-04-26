Man to face murder trial over Oldmeldrum staircase death
An accused is to stand trial charged with murdering a man nine years ago after allegedly pushing him down stairs in Aberdeenshire.
Tristan Simpson, 45, denies killing Robert Parks in May 2014.
It is claimed Mr Simpson shoved the 59-year-old, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs in Oldmeldrum.
Mr Parks is said to have been left so severely injured that he died in hospital. A trial was fixed to begin in January next year.
Mr Simpson faces a separate allegation of attacking Mr Parks to his injury on an occasion between April 2009 and December 2013 at a property in Dyce, Aberdeen.
He is further accused of assaulting a woman and two children between April 2009 and December 2014.
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow where a not guilty plea was entered on behalf of the accused.
Mr Simpson, of Dyce, remains on bail.