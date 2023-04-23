Oil workers taken off North Sea platform after power loss
A number of oil workers are being taken off a North Sea platform after it lost power.
Operator Total said the down-manning of non-essential staff is taking place on the Culzean platform - 140 miles (225km) east of Aberdeen.
The platform has 114 personnel on-board.
The firm said there are no concerns for the safety of those on-board and work is continuing to fix the issue.
It has set up a dedicated team to handle any calls from family members. The number to call is 01224 455 199.
Culzean was discovered in 2008 when it was described as the largest gas find in a decade.