Offshore worker had £550,000 of drugs in Aberdeen
An offshore worker was found with a £550,000 drugs haul in his Aberdeen home, a court has heard.
Lee Macrory, 28, was caught with cocaine and diamorphine in December 2021.
The cocaine was worth as much as £500,000.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Macrory admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs. Sentence was deferred for background reports until next month. He was warned jail was likely.
Officers acting on intelligence kept observations on a vehicle outside Macrory's home.
Police then entered and found Macrory wearing a pair of gloves.
Serious offences
Packages containing drugs were recovered from under the kitchen sink.
Gareth Jones, defending, said Macrory was acting as a custodian for the drugs on the understanding he would receive a payment.
"The drugs were deposited a short time before the police arrived," he said.
Judge Lord Scott said the offences were "serious" and that a custodial sentence was likely.
Sentence was deferred until next month at the High Court in Edinburgh. Macrory was remanded in custody.