Closure of Aberdeen libraries and pool 'may be unlawful'
- Published
The closure of Aberdeen libraries and a city swimming pool may be unlawful, campaigners have been told.
Aberdeen City Council announced the closure of six libraries last month following the passing of the administration's budget.
Bucksburn Swimming Pool is also set to close.
Campaigners met with legal representatives on Thursday, and have announced they could now seek a judicial review.
Libraries in Woodside, Ferryhill, Cults, Cornhill, Kaimhill and Northfield have closed as part of moves by the council to make £47m worth of savings.
The SNP/Lib Dem administration's spending plans were passed on 1 March.
Representatives from the Save Aberdeen Libraries and Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaigns met with lawyers from Govan Law Centre and Grampian Community Law Centre.
The campaigners later said in a statement: "The legal advice is that the decision by Aberdeen City Council to close our libraries and swimming pool appears to be unlawful in relation to recent Scottish case law and susceptible to legal challenge by way of a petition for judicial review in the Court of Session in Edinburgh.
"Our legal advice is that the council has failed to undertake proper equality impact assessments in relation to the impact closure will have on local people with protected characteristics under the 2010 Equality Act - including those with disabilities and young and older people.
"The closure policy may also be unlawful indirect discrimination in relation to particular groups of people in our communities.
"Work will now be undertaken to ensure that the legal rights of local people and communities across Aberdeen are protected in law. Litigation can be avoided if the council is prepared to reverse its decision to close our libraries and swimming pool."
The council has been asked for comment.
A partnership statement previously said: "Sadly, as part of the council being required to save around £47m, the difficult decision was made to close six libraries. The closures are happening on 1 April.
"People will still be able to use our library services at 10 branch libraries in locations across the city, Central Library in the city centre, or via our website."