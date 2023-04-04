Violent serial rapist jailed for 15 years
A serial rapist has been jailed for 15 years for attacks and abuse in Moray and the Highlands.
Francis Sanderson, 29, also known as Campbell, carried out multiple rapes and sexual assaults over a 13-year period. One victim was 14.
He was found guilty of a catalogue of offending after an earlier trial at the High Court in Inverness.
Sanderson was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow, and will also be supervised for five years after his release.
The 14-year-old victim was raped by him in a public park.
Another was gagged with a sock and tape before being subjected to a serious sexual assault.
The jury was told that Sanderson attempted to control his victims through threats and physical violence.
'Damaged lives'
The national procurator fiscal for high court sexual offending, Fraser Gibson, commended the victims - all now adults - for their courage in reporting the crimes.
He said: "Francis Sanderson was a serial abuser of women who damaged the lives of females with whom he came into contact.
"His offending covers most of his adult life. He moved from victim to victim.
"We are grateful for the courage of the women who came forward to report their experiences and bring this offending to an end."
Det Insp Gordon Patullo, of Police Scotland, added: "He has shown himself to be a controlling and dangerous individual who perpetrated a torrent of domestic abuse throughout his adult life.
"With this sentence Sanderson will face the consequence of his actions for years to come.
"I would like to acknowledge the victims in this case and I hope that today's sentencing provides them with some closure which will allow them to move on with their lives."