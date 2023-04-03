Ventilation and water problems delay Aberdeen hospital plans
Problems with ventilation and water systems are among issues contributing to more delays at two new Aberdeen hospital buildings.
NHS Grampian recently said the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor cancer centre - both originally due to open in 2020 - would be further delayed.
A report to be discussed this week has said ventilation and water systems may have to be redesigned.
The overall cost is now £261m - up £16m on the most recent estimate.
And that is £98m more than the original figure of £163m.
The updated report is due to be discussed by the health authority's board on Thursday.
The expected openings are now this October for the Anchor centre and September next year for the Baird.
The buildings will be located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).
The Anchor Centre will providing services for haematology and oncology patients.
The Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity and breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.
NHS Grampian has described the project as an "exciting new development".