Pedestrian dies after collision near Aberdeen
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle near Aberdeen.
Police were called to reports of a collision on the A956 Aberdeen West Peripheral Route between the Charleston and Cleanhill junctions at about 01:20 on Thursday.
The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for around 10 hours to allow investigations to be carried out.
Officers say inquiries are ongoing.
