Pedestrian dies after collision near Aberdeen

Crash sceneNewsline Media
The collision happened near Aberdeen early on Thursday

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle near Aberdeen.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the A956 Aberdeen West Peripheral Route between the Charleston and Cleanhill junctions at about 01:20 on Thursday.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around 10 hours to allow investigations to be carried out.

Officers say inquiries are ongoing.

