One of largest GP practices to end NHS contract in Inverurie
One of Scotland's largest GP practices is to end its NHS contract later this year, with recruitment difficulties being blamed.
Inverurie Medical Practice caters for more than 25,000 patients.
However, the partners have announced that they cannot offer the level of care they want, and patients are being contacted.
The practice will end its contract with NHS Grampian in September, but will continue to operate in the meantime.
The partners said in a statement that every avenue had been explored but there were simply not enough trained GPs available to recruit.
The practice has also struggled to recruit to other roles in the health centre to support patient care.
It will end its contract with NHS Grampian on 7 September.
'Uncertain time'
No job losses are anticipated, and patients have been told they do not need to take any action.
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said it will explore whether to contract the GP service in Inverurie out to a new partnership, or to take on running it itself.
Alex Pirrie, the partnership manager for Central Aberdeenshire, said: "Inverurie Medical Practice has unfortunately, like many others across the country, found itself in the position of being unable to recruit new, permanent GPs and as a result the partners have taken the very difficult decision to hand back their contract to us.
"We will be working closely with the practice and all other partners to secure a robust, sustainable, future focused primary care service for everyone registered with the practice.
"I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered, however the practice will continue as normal over the next six months and there is no need for patients to change their practice, or take any other action, at this time."