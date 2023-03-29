Man was killed by van as he changed tyre at side of road
A driver who struck and killed a man who was changing a tyre on his vehicle in Aberdeenshire has been told he will be jailed.
John Grover, 62, died after the collision on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead near Foveran in 2021.
Graham Smith, 59, of Cairness, Aberdeenshire, admitted causing Mr Grover's death by dangerous driving.
Judge Lord Arthurson told first offender Smith at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Prison is inevitable".
Mr Grover, from New Pitsligo, was on his way home when he had a puncture.
He stopped at the roadside and put his hazard warning lights on, with his wheels encroaching into the road.
'Under no illusions'
However, he was struck by the van driven by Smith, and died at the scene.
Smith was accused of failing to maintain proper observations of the road ahead, failing to observe a stationary car encroaching into the carriageway, failing to see Mr Grover who was changing the tyre and failing to take evasive action.
Defence counsel David Nicolson said: "He knows what is going to happen. He is under no illusions as to what is going to happen at the end of the day."
The case was continued for the preparation of a background report.