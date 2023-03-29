Registration of Huntly care home cancelled by operator
The registration of an Aberdeenshire care home has been cancelled by its operator.
It comes in the wake of inspectors being highly critical of the way Balhousie Care Group's home in Huntly was being run.
Control will now be passed to the local care authority.
Balhousie Care Group said in a statement: "We have not taken the decision to cancel the registration lightly."
The Care Inspectorate had submitted a court application to cancel the group's registration at the Huntly care home.
An improvement notice was issued last month covering problems such as medication records and improving its care for residents suffering distress.
Balhousie Care Group said the sector's recruitment problems had been particularly acute in the local area and it had been working with inspectors and the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.
'Distressing time'
The operator said in a statement: "The health and wellbeing of everyone who makes their home with us at Balhousie Care Group has always been our top priority.
"For the ongoing future of the home, we continue to work with the Care Inspectorate and Health and Social Care Partnership in order to achieve the best outcomes for our residents and staff team.
"We will be doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition period for our residents, their loved ones and our colleagues."
Balhousie added: "We can confirm that none of our other homes or employees are affected in any way."
The Care Inspectorate said: "An inspection identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Balhousie Huntly Care Home.
"We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home. However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.
"The care provider has indicated their intention to voluntarily cancel their registration of this service with the Care Inspectorate."
The organisation added: "We are working closely with partners including Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care during this difficult time."