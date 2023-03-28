Aberdeen school where teachers voiced safety fears criticised in report
- Published
An Aberdeen school where teachers voted to strike over pupil violence against staff must urgently improve attainment, a report has said.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) last year warned there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy.
Education Scotland inspectors visited in January and have now rated many areas at the school as unsatisfactory.
Aberdeen City Council said important work was already under way.
The EIS union had said violence against teachers, both physical and verbal, perpetrated by a very small percentage of pupils, had become far too frequent at Northfield Academy.
Education Scotland said in its fresh findings that leaders had to "urgently" improve attainment from S1 to S6, and that they should work to improve the strategic leadership of all areas of the school.
There was also a call to review and update the school's vision and values, and develop a "calm, safe and purposeful learning environment".
The report said processes to address bullying, including incidents of cyber bullying, should be reviewed as part of efforts to support young people to feel safe and feel that they were being listened to and valued.
Rated as unsatisfactory were leadership of change; learning, teaching and assessment; ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion unsatisfactory; and raising attainment and achievement.
Exclusions were also said to be high.
The inspection team found strengths in the individual members of staff making a "positive difference" to the experiences of pupils.
Cllr Martin Greig, convener of the council's education and children's services committee, said: "The HMIe report indicates that important work is needed to take Northfield Academy forward. This work has already begun.
"We have produced a detailed and intensive programme of action for the school and its community over the next three years. I have also written to the Cabinet Secretary for Education to seek Scottish government support for our efforts."
'Big journey'
Mandy Clark, chair of Northfield Academy Parent Council, said: "The inspection report following the visit identified that the school is at the start of a big journey of improvement, but that process has already started and the school community are keen to look forward.
"Parents and pupils have already joined with members of staff in key activities such as visiting community based schools to help us with the exciting plans we have."
There will be a further inspection of the school within six months.
Aberdeen City Council's education committee will hold a special meeting to discuss the report and the way forward for the school on Thursday.