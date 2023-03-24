Seven injured in 17-vehicle crash south of Aberdeen
- Published
Seven people have been injured after 17 vehicles were caught up in a crash on the A92 south of Aberdeen.
Seven ambulances, four fire appliances, specialist units and police were called to the scene at the junction of Walker Drive, Muchalls, at about 12:40.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said four people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three were treated at the scene.
A car involved in the incident had crashed over a wall near the road.
The northbound carriageway has been reopened.
A diversion was in place southbound.