Aberdeenshire councillor Robbie Withey admits breach of the peace
- Published
An Aberdeenshire councillor who admitted shouting and swearing at another man during an altercation has been given an absolute discharge.
Robbie Withey, who represents Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, became involved in the incident during a social gathering in Alford.
The 42-year-old admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner last April.
A plea of not guilty to a charge of assault was accepted by prosecutors.
The court heard Mr Withey shouted and swore at another man who had earlier been told to leave the party.
Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly said his client had acted with "the best of motives".
He told Aberdeen Justice of the Peace court that Mr Withey, who has no previous convictions, had been "reputationally damaged" by the case and that any conviction would lead to the termination of his employment.
A sheriff told Mr Withey the repercussions of any conviction would be a disproportionate punishment.
Mr Withey, who currently sits as an independent councillor, was suspended by the Scottish Conservatives following the incident.
The party has been contacted for comment.