Woman, 72, dies in hospital after Shetland crash
- Published
A woman has died in hospital almost a week after a crash in Shetland.
The collision, involving a black Citroen Berlingo and a parked orange Suzuki Swift, happened on Pier Road, Walls, at about 13:10 on 17 March.
It is understood Kathleen McLachlan, 72, from Virkie, was on foot. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said thoughts were with family and friends at a difficult time.
Sgt Callum MacAulay said: "Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist us should contact 101."
