Maternity unit reopens after Legionella scare
- Published
The maternity unit at Peterhead Community Hospital has reopened for births, NHS Grampian has announced.
The unit was one of a number of services affected after Legionella was found in the hospital's water supply.
NHS Grampian said there remains "a great deal of work to be done" in other areas of the hospital to ensure issues with the water system can be resolved.
The health board added that Peterhead's minor injury service would return from Fraserburgh as soon as possible.
The service was moved to Fraserburgh Community Hospital when the Legionella issue was discovered last month.
A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: "We are pleased to confirm it will be possible for births to take place once again at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit.
"While it will not be possible to offer pool births for the moment, measures have been taken to make other services available, such as showing facilities.
"Risk control measures remain in place following the detection of legionella in the water system and there remains a great deal of work to be done in other areas of the hospital to ensure issues with the water system can be resolved."