Man jailed for masked stun gun threat in Aberdeen
A man who turned up masked and armed with a stun gun at an Aberdeen home has been jailed for five years.
Aden Robertson, 29, pointed the weapon towards a teenage schoolboy in November 2020.
He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a firearm. Two stun guns were recovered by police.
Judge Norman McFadyen said: "These are dangerous weapons, one of which was fully functional."
Robertson also admitted illegal possession of the stun guns, which were disguised as torches.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard a 15-year-old schoolboy was walking home from school and approaching his family address when he saw Robertson running towards him, shouting and swearing.
He ran to his front door and banged on it and shouted for his father to let him.
He heard his son calling: "Dad, dad help me".
The father opened the door and went outside and Robertson ran off. A short time later they heard Robertson outside their home again.
Genuine remorse
Advocate depute Gavin Anderson, for the Crown, said: "They opened the door and saw the accused standing outside wearing a black balaclava, a black T-shirt, black trousers and trainers."
The prosecutor said: "The accused was holding a black stun gun in his hand which was making a noise and sparking. The accused pointed the stun gun towards them, which continued to spark periodically."
Police were called and Robertson left the scene, shouting that the father and son were both cowards.
Officers attended at Robertson's home and arrested him before the weapons were found in a bin store.
Robertson's defence counsel, Bill Adam, told the court: "He has, in the past, had drug and alcohol issues and those issues played a role in the commission of the offences."
Mr Adam said that was not an excuse for what had taken place, but was more an explanation.
He said that Robertson took full responsibility for his actions and had shown genuine remorse.