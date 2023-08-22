Stonehaven crash: Network Rail to face fatal derailment charges
Network Rail is to face court action after an Aberdeenshire train crash which claimed three lives.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the train derailed at Carmont on 12 August 2020.
The train hit a landslide after heavy rain.
Network Rail is due to face criminal action at the High Court in Aberdeen on 7 September.
