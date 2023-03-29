Brenda Page: Ex-husband convicted of 1978 murder set to appeal
An 82-year-old man found guilty of the brutal murder of his ex-wife almost 45 years ago is to appeal his conviction.
Retired research scientist Christopher Harrisson denied killing 32-year-old Brenda Page in Aberdeen in July 1978 - a year after the couple were divorced.
The body of the genetics expert was found on her blood-stained bed.
A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen convicted Harrisson earlier this month. He was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service told BBC Scotland: "We have received an intimation of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence along with an extension of time application."
Following the 10-day trial, a jury of eight men and seven women took two and a half hours to reach their verdict.
Judge Lord Richardson told Harrisson, who has no previous convictions, he had carried out a "sustained and vicious" attack.
Lord Richardson said that as a result of a "senseless act of violence" Dr Page's life had come to a "brutal and premature end" and her potential was left unrealised.
The two young scientists had married in 1972, but separated four years later and were divorced in 1977.