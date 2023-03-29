Brenda Page: Ex-husband convicted of 1978 murder set to appeal
- Published
An 82-year-old man found guilty of the brutal murder of his ex-wife almost 45 years ago is to appeal his conviction.
Retired research scientist Christopher Harrisson denied killing 32-year-old Brenda Page in Aberdeen in July 1978 - a year after the couple were divorced.
The body of the genetics expert was found on her blood-stained bed.
A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen convicted Harrisson earlier this month. He was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service told BBC Scotland: "We have received an intimation of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence along with an extension of time application."
Following the 10-day trial, a jury of eight men and seven women took two and a half hours to reach their verdict.
Judge Lord Richardson told Harrisson, who has no previous convictions, he had carried out a "sustained and vicious" attack.
Lord Richardson said that as a result of a "senseless act of violence" Dr Page's life had come to a "brutal and premature end" and her potential was left unrealised.
The two young scientists had married in 1972. Their divorce was granted in October 1977.
Dr Page also took out an interdict to keep her ex-husband away from her.
He had been apprehended in the hours after the 1978 murder and interviewed, and a report was submitted to prosecutors.
However, it was decided there was insufficient evidence to take him to court at the time.
It was not until 37 years later in 2015 that the case was re-investigated.
Witnesses were re-interviewed and numerous different forensic organisations were able to analyse the DNA available.