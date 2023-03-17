Man who died after Aberdeen assault was loving father of seven
A man who died after what police described as a serious assault in Aberdeen was a loving father of seven, relatives have said.
The 50-year-old has been named Steven Johnson.
Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Carmelite Lane in the city centre late on Sunday night. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died on Tuesday evening.
A man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Mr Johnson's family said in a statement: "Steven was a loving and amazing father, husband, grandad, brother and uncle.
"He had so much to live for and so many more memories to make with us all. He was one-of-a-kind and our hearts are broken, there are no words. He's been taken from his five sons, two daughters and four grandchildren and our lives will never be the same again.
"All his family would like to thank everyone for their support, kind words and comments. We'd appreciate being left to grieve and try to come to terms with this nightmare."
Derek Pearson, 45, of Aberdeen, was charged in connection with the incident at the city's sheriff court on Tuesday. He made no plea.
Det Insp Jamie Sherlock said: "Our investigation has established there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and I continue to urge anyone who has any information, but hasn't yet spoken to police, to please call us on 101."