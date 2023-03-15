Man, 50, dies after assault in Aberdeen city centre
A 50-year-old man has died after a serious assault in Aberdeen city centre.
Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Carmelite Lane in the city centre late on Sunday night.
The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died on Tuesday evening.
Derek Pearson, 45, of Aberdeen, was charged in connection with the incident at the city's sheriff court on Tuesday. He made no plea.
Police Scotland said the man's family had been made aware of the death
The force said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to the incident.
