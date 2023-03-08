Brenda Page: Murder victim had deep fear of being killed by ex, trial told
A woman found dead in her Aberdeen flat in 1978 had a deep fear of being killed by her former husband, a murder trial has been told.
Christopher Harrisson, 82, denies murdering his ex-wife 32-year-old Brenda Page.
She was principal of genetics at the University of Aberdeen Medical School.
In his closing speech, advocate depute Alex Prentice told the jury that Dr Page had a "real and deep-rooted fear" of being killed by her ex-husband.
Retired scientist Dr Harrisson has lodged a special defence of alibi.
The High Court in Aberdeen has heard that Dr Page had more than 20 injuries to her head and face.
On the ninth day of the trial, Mr Prentice said whoever did that intended to kill her, or at the very least did not care whether she lived or died.
Defence counsel Brian McConnachie said in his closing address to the jury that without any real evidence to back it up Brenda Page had convinced a number of people that Dr Harrisson was an abusive husband.
He went on to tell the jury there was "significant doubt" as to whether she was telling the truth.
The court has heard they were divorced in October 1977.
The trial continues on Thursday when Lord Richardson will give his directions to the jury.