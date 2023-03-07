Serious Inverurie house blaze now treated as accidental
- Published
A serious house blaze in Aberdeenshire is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Fire crews were called to reports of a possible explosion at the property in Corsmanhill Way, Inverurie, at about 17:00 on Sunday.
There were no reports of anyone being injured.
Police Scotland described it on Monday as wilful fireraising but said it had now been established the fire was accidental.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.