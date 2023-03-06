Serious Inverurie house blaze treated as wilful fireraising
- Published
A serious house blaze in Aberdeenshire is being treated as wilful fireraising, police have said.
Fire crews were called to reports of a possible explosion at the property in Corsmanhill Way, Inverurie, at about 17:00 on Sunday.
There were no reports of anyone being injured.
However Police Scotland, appealing for any witnesses to come forward, said the consequences could have been far more serious.
The fire was set in the garden of the house.
Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished, however the police investigation is ongoing.
Det Sgt Richard Cooper said: "This fire caused significant damage and luckily no-one was injured, however the consequences could have been much more serious.
"At this stage in our investigation we are appealing for any witnesses to the fire, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously to please come forward. I would also like to hear from anyone with any personal footage of the fire as this may assist our inquiries."