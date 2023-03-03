Scottish government pledges £6m for Moray maternity unit
The Scottish government has allocated £6.6m to reinstate a consultant-led maternity service in Moray.
Services at Dr Gray's were downgraded in 2018 due to staff shortages, forcing most expectant mothers in the area to travel to Aberdeen for births.
Health secretary Humza Yousaf announced a plan to set up the unit at the hospital in March last year.
The government has said a phased return will start this year with full consultant services returning in 2026.
The first services to be implemented are enhanced complex obstetric antenatal care and day assessments, then elective caesarean births will begin in early 2025.
Women in Moray will be offered a choice of place of birth in 2025 following a refurbishment at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Mr Yousaf added: "Delivering the plan will not be without its challenges, and the collaborative approach NHS Grampian and Highland have in place will provide a solid platform for shared delivery."
Last year a report to NHS Grampian's board said recruitment and retention of staff remained as big an issue as it was in 2018.
It said additional employees and resources would be needed to reinstate services at Dr Gray's.
On Friday, NHS Grampian's chief executive Prof Caroline Hiscox said the confirmation of funding was a significant and welcome step.
She said the money would enable the health board to start the recruitment process as soon as possible.
Pam Dudek, NHS Highland's chief executive, said the health board would continue to work alongside NHS Grampian to support women to give birth.
Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross has long campaigned for the return of services after being forced to follow his wife from Elgin to Aberdeen as she was transported while in labour.
Mr Ross welcomed the announcement and the funding, describing the news as "a step in the right direction".
He added: "Earmarking millions for this initial implementation is positive, but it is crucial that it is spent in the right areas.
"The devil will be in the detail of this announcement and the finer print must give expectant mothers in Moray and tireless campaigners confidence once and for all over the return of consultant-led services at Dr Gray's.
"The reality still remains that the so-called temporary downgrade of maternity services at Dr Gray's will have lasted eight years for Moray mums if this plan is realised on time."