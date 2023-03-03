Man jailed for Nicola Sturgeon threats and attack on sheriff
- Published
A man who posted online about the "assassination" of Nicola Sturgeon before helping to assault a sheriff has been jailed for five years and ten months.
William Curtis, 67, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, also targeted his then local MSP Stewart Stevenson.
Along with another man, Philip Mitchell, he was also convicted of assaulting and abducting the sheriff in a "citizen's arrest".
Mitchell was jailed for four years.
Curtis directed the threatening online remarks towards the first minister which were discovered by her private office in Edinburgh in 2019.
He was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour towards the first minister and Mr Stevenson as well as to a former neighbour and local housing officer.