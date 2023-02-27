Brenda Page: Bedroom window in dead woman's flat forced open
A wardrobe in the flat of a woman who was found dead in Aberdeen 45 years ago could have been large enough for someone to hide in, a trial was told.
The body of 32-year-old Brenda Page was found in a flat Aberdeen's Allan Street in July 1978.
Her former husband Christopher Harrisson, 82, denies her murder.
Retired police officer and forensic scientist Eric Jensen said he was called to Brenda Page's flat after her body was discovered.
In previously agreed evidence, the jury was told that Ms Page was found in her nightdress lying on her bed, covered in blood and lifeless.
She had suffered multiple injuries to her head.
Mr Jensen, 77, told the High Court in Aberdeen about examining a window to the rear of the property which he said had been forced open.
When asked about marks on the window, he said they had been caused by a "lever of some sort with a chisel tip".
Alex Prentice KC, prosecuting, asked if this was consistent with someone trying to "prise open the window".
Mr Jensen replied: "Yes, very methodical."
He said there had been no other "forced" points of entry at the flat.
The jury was shown a photograph of the bedroom that the window was linked to.
Mr Jensen was asked about a wardrobe in the bedroom and if it was large enough to accommodate a person.
He said someone could hide in the wardrobe in a seated position.
Describing the scene where Brenda Page's body was found in another bedroom, Mr Jensen said she was lying across her bed with her feet on the floor with her hands up towards her neck.
He said her hair was "matted with blood".
"The victim has been struck while sitting or lying with her head towards the top of the bed", he said.
Under cross-examination, Mr Jensen said blood was found on the bedroom door handle and front door.
Defence counsel Brian McConnachie KC asked if this was consistent with being transferred by Ms Page's assailant.
"Yes", replied Mr Jensen.
Mr Jensen confirmed that no blood had been found in Mr Harrisson's car.
The court also heard evidence from Det Con Thomas Gorman who arrested Christopher Harrison in relation to the death of Brenda Page in March 2020.
After Mr Harrisson was officially charged, Det Con Gorman said he was reminded that he was under caution and "he made a reply".
"What was his reply?" asked the prosecution.
He said: "I did not murder Brenda Page".
The trial, before judge Lord Richardson, continues.