Man jailed for series of violent attacks on women in Aberdeen
A man who admitted a series of violent attacks on women in Aberdeen has been jailed for six years and nine months.
Kyle Torliefson's assaults on one victim included compressing her throat until she lost consciousness and tightening a dog lead round her neck.
Lady Drummond told Torliefson, 32, he had subjected his victims to "horrifying and terrifying conduct".
The former oil industry worker began the assaults in 2017 and continued the offending up until 2021.
The judge told Torliefson at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You have pled guilty to 15 charges of violence committed against three women."
Four of the assaults at addresses in Aberdeen were to the danger of life of the victims and one resulted in permanent disfigurement.
Defence counsel Gareth Jones KC told the court Torliefson has a lengthy criminal record which began in 2007 when he was aged 16.
The defence counsel said the teenager was involved in a road traffic accident that resulted in the death of a passenger.
'Wholly unacceptable behaviour'
Mr Jones said Torliefson had struggled to come to terms with what had happened and turned to illicit substances as a "coping mechanism".
His substance abuse escalated into using Class A drugs and he began committing thefts to fuel his addiction.
The defence counsel said there was a gap in Torliefson's record of offending and during that period he was working abroad in the oil industry with his father.
Mr Jones said: "He recognises that his behaviour was wholly unacceptable and he described his remorse to the author of the criminal justice social work report."
He added that Torliefson - who followed the proceedings by a TV link in prison - had volunteered to take part in offence focused courses in prison.
The judge told him: "Given the sustained and serious nature of these offences custody is the only appropriate sentence."
Lady Drummond ordered that following his prison term Torliefson should be under supervision in the community for a further three years.