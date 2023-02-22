Brenda Page: Woman ‘terrified’ of ex-husband - murder trial
- Published
A woman found dead 45 years ago was "quite terrified" of her ex-husband, a murder trial has heard.
The body of 32-year-old Brenda Page was found in Aberdeen's Allan Street in July 1978.
Her ex-husband Christopher Harrisson, now 82, denies her murder.
At the High Court in Aberdeen her friend Diane Davey said Ms Page had an interdict to keep Mr Harrisson away from her.
Speaking via video link from Ipswich, Ms Davey told the second day of the trial she did not think Ms Page and Mr Harrisson, who were divorced in 1977, had a particularly good marriage.
"He had attacked her," Ms Davey told advocate depute Alex Prentice, prosecuting.
Ms Davey said: "She really seemed to be quite terrified of him.
"Obviously she had worries and concerns.
"She took out an order so that he was not allowed to come near.
"I don't think he adhered to it."
The court was shown a letter from 1977 in which Ms Davey was told by Ms Page she had put an interdict on Mr Harrisson, known as Kit.
Fear and alarm
Ms Page was principal of the genetics department at the University of Aberdeen Medical School.
Mr Harrisson is accused of assaulting her on various occasions and in various locations between 1972 and 1976.
He is also accused of breach of the peace by threatening violence to her and placing her in a state of fear and alarm for her safety.
It is alleged that between 1976 and 1978 he also committed a breach of the peace by threatening to kill her and keeping track of her movements.
He is accused of murder by forcing entry to her flat in Allan Street on 14 July 1978 and repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a blunt implement.
Mr Harrisson is further accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of a watch, and a bag and contents including a pair of shoes, with the intent to destroy forensic evidence and to avoid detection and prosecution.
The jury has heard Brenda Page was found in her nightdress lying on her bed, covered in blood and lifeless.
She had suffered multiple injuries to her head.
The jury was told she was born in Ipswich, and met Mr Harrisson in about 1970 in Glasgow and they started a relationship.
They married two years later in Ipswich but she began divorce proceedings in 1976.
The court heard the divorce was granted in October 1977.
Mr Harrisson denies all the charges, and has lodged a special defence of alibi to the murder charge, stating at the time of the alleged crime he was at home.
The trial, being presided over by judge Lord Richardson, continues.