Brenda Page: Man goes on trial accused of 1978 Aberdeen murder
An 82-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering his former wife 45 years ago in Aberdeen.
The body of Brenda Page, 32, was found in the city's Allan Street in July 1978.
Christopher Harrisson denies murder, assault, breach of the peace, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
The trial, at the High Court in Aberdeen, is expected to last up to three weeks.
He is accused of assaulting Brenda Page on various occasions and in various locations between 1972 and 1976.
Mr Harrisson is also accused of breach of the peace by threatening violence to her and placing her in a state of fear and alarm for her safety, including at the genetics department of the University of Aberdeen Medical School.
It is alleged that between 1976 and 1978 he also committed a breach of the peace by threatening to kill her and keeping track of her movements.
He is accused of murder by forcing entry to her flat in Allan Street on 14 July 1978 and repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a blunt implement.
Mr Harrisson is further accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of a watch, and a bag and contents including a pair of shoes, with the intent to destroy forensic evidence and to avoid detection and prosecution.
Brian McConnachie, KC, defending, said Mr Harrisson denied the charges, and had lodged a special defence of alibi to the murder charge, stating at the time of the alleged crime he was at home.
The trial is being presided over by judge Lord Richardson.