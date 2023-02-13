King Charles coronation holiday rejected by Shetland councillors

King Charles
The coronation weekend will include concerts and public celebrations

Shetland's council workers will not get the extra bank holiday on the Monday after King Charles's coronation.

The event is taking place on Saturday 6 May, with the additional bank holiday on 8 May.

However, members of Shetland Islands Council's policy and resources committee were unanimous in their decision in a meeting on Monday.

In Scotland, national holidays are a devolved matter for councils to decide on.

So the local authority had no obligation to recognise it as a public holiday.

Options had included anyone wanting to be off work to celebrate the coronation requesting leave, and calling an additional public holiday where the council shuts for all non-essential services.

Members stressed concern over the prospect of schools closing at a time when learning has already been disrupted through teacher strikes.

The council previously recognised a one-off bank holiday for the Queen's state funeral.

