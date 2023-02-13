I can fly a plane before being able to drive a car
A 17-year-old Aberdeenshire schoolboy has gained his private pilot licence before being able to drive a car.
Inverurie Academy sixth-year pupil George Walker Jnr said he had been inspired to fly by his late grandfather Bob Southall who was in the RAF.
The teenager now hopes to pursue a career in aviation.
He said: "The end goal is I want to be an airline pilot. I want to fly passengers around the world, a private licence is just the first step."
The young pilot added: "I got my first lesson back in July of last year, I was 16, it was my birthday, so I just carried on from there. And now I've done it."
George told BBC Radio Scotland his grandfather was an RAF pilot who flew transport planes.
"I've always looked up to him and thought hopefully I can do that one day, that's made me want to fly," he said.
"This licence allows me to fly single-engine propeller aircraft on my own basically.
"I can take passengers as well which I'm quite looking forward to."
Asked what fellow pupils think, he said: "They think it's quite cool, everyone else is getting their picture outside their car after passing their test, I've got a picture outside an airplane.
"There's been a lot of people asking for lifts, there's quite a queue.
"I haven't got a driving licence yet which seems bonkers - I have been a bit busy."
As for flying itself, he said: "It's the best feeling in the world, I have never done anything that has felt better than flying, especially flying solo. It's just incredible, looking at all the scenery, having control of an amazing machine."
Dad George Snr said he was "bursting with pride" at his son's achievement, coolness at the controls, and ambition.
"He has to get the hard copy of his licence in the next few days, then we are going to fly to Dornoch, have some lunch, and fly back again, just because we can" he said.