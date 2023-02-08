Man charged over alleged hit-and-run in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman was left seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run in Aberdeen.
The incident, involving a 44-year-old, happened on the A96 Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, at about 18:35 on 22 January.
Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man had now been arrested and charged.
The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.