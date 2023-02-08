Man charged over alleged hit-and-run in Aberdeen

Bucksburn roundaboutGoogle
The incident happened near the Bucksburn roundabout last month

A man has been charged after a woman was left seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

The incident, involving a 44-year-old, happened on the A96 Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, at about 18:35 on 22 January.

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man had now been arrested and charged.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

