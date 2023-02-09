Council tax to rise by 4% in Aberdeenshire
- Published
Aberdeenshire councillors have voted for a 4% increase in council tax.
The rise will see a band D bill go up by more than £50 a year, from £1,339.83 to £1,393.42.
The motion for the 4% increase from the Conservative, Lib Dem and independent coalition was voted through over an SNP amendment calling for a 6% rise.
Councils have appealed to the Scottish government for more money but ministers said they were given a fair settlement in challenging circumstances.
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater proposed the 2023/24 increase of 4%.
He said it came amid rising costs and people struggling, and that the decision was not being taken lightly.
Councillor Gwyneth Petrie had proposed the 6% increase in a bid to protect services.
Council tax bills in Aberdeenshire rose by 3% last year.
All Scotland's councils are obliged to set their budgets for 2023/24 in the coming weeks with many of them making their decisions on either 23 February or 1 March.