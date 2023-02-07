Two men charged over Peterhead death
- Published
Two people have been charged after the death of a man in Peterhead.
Emergency services were called to Ives Road in the Aberdeenshire town on Sunday evening.
Three men were arrested, and Police Scotland said on Tuesday that two men, aged 21 and 27, had been charged in connection with the death. A third man was released without charge.
Police said the pair were expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
The identity of the man is still to be confirmed.