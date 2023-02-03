Man posted online about assassination of Nicola Sturgeon
A man who posted online about the "assassination" of Nicola Sturgeon before helping to assault a sheriff has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour.
William Curtis, 67, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, also targeted his then local MSP Stewart Stevenson.
Along with another man, Philip Mitchell, he was also convicted of assaulting and abducting the sheriff in a "citizen's arrest".
The pair will be sentenced on 3 March.
Curtis directed the threatening online remarks towards the first minister which were discovered by her private office in Edinburgh in 2019.
At the High Court in Glasgow he was found guilty of three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour towards the first minister and Mr Stevenson as well as to a former neighbour and local housing officer.
The crimes took place between February 2019 and October 2020 in Aberchirder.
Curtis and Mitchell were also convicted of the assault and abduction of Sheriff Robert McDonald in June 2021.
Mitchell wrestled the sheriff to the ground near to Banff Sheriff Court in Aberdeenshire before sitting on top of him. Curtis stood nearby filming on his phone while encouraging his accomplice.
The pair - both held on remand - had denied the charges during a protracted trial.
They claimed the footage played to jurors had been "doctored" to make them appear guilty.
The trial heard of an initial "threatening" email which Ms Sturgeon's office intercepted on 27 February 2019 sent from a "Billy Curtis".
It then heard about a Facebook post which had been passed on from Stewart Stevenson's office. This was in the name of William Patrick Curtis.
'Your time is coming'
Jurors were read the posts which mentioned a "citizen's arrest" of Ms Sturgeon for "treason".
It added: "Over the last three years serious people, who feel the abuse to the electorate by her criminal activities warrants assassination of her and several of her ministers.
"On down to even civilians who work in all these agencies who have repeatedly lied to the electorate and conspired with the First Minister."
It was signed off "The Skipper xxxx".
The court heard that in March 2019, Curtis continued to threaten Mr Stevenson.
He had been fined the previous year for threatening the then Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP.
A Facebook message read: "Your time is coming, for that you can be sure."
There was also a YouTube video relating to then recent death of Labour MP Jo Cox.
There was another message which read: "I fully intend to haunt you. You corrupt b*****d".
In June 2021, Curtis and Mitchell were caught on camera confronting Sheriff McDonald at a car park next to the court where he presided.
Mitchell shouted: "You are Sheriff Robert McDonald and I am here to make a citizen's arrest."
Sheriff McDonald had previously ruled in Mitchell's favour in a dispute Mitchell had been having with the DVLA.
The lawyer: "I tried to break free, but Mr Mitchell wrestled me to the ground and then sat on top of me. I was flat on my back and Mr Mitchell was astride me. He was literally sitting across my waist."
"I was taken aback...in the civil case I had found in Mr Mitchell's favour as I had granted an appeal. It made no sense to me. I was annoyed, but totally bemused at what was going on."
Curtis denied all the accusations and blamed former partner Alyson Gould for targeting Mr Stevenson.
But, Miss Gould, 65, said Curtis had an "issue" with the former MSP and that he sounded off "24/7, seven days a week" about his "political views".
In evidence, Curtis claimed he was merely there as a "witness" that morning in the sheriff incident despite him being heard stating: "That's it - hold him down".
He told prosecutor Chris McKenna: "Philip Mitchell is the one making the citizen's arrest. I was there to check on the man's wellbeing."
Both him and Mitchell claimed the footage played to jurors had been "doctored" to make them appear guilty.
Former HGV driver Mitchell said he was "compelled" to carry out the "citizen's arrest".
Mitchell defended himself for the majority of the trial which was eventually held in his absence due to his regular outbursts in the courtroom.
However, he was not in the dock for the verdict having previously been jailed for contempt of court.