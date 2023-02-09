Spectra light festival illuminates Aberdeen's reopened Union Terrace Gardens
Aberdeen's festival of light, Spectra, is under way - with the historic Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) a main venue after recently reopening.
Spectra, which began in 2016, features installations of light and sound scattered around the city.
UTG - which originally opened in 1879 - has been undergoing a major £28m redevelopment since 2019.
It reopened to the public in December. The turfing of the central lawn could take place after Spectra is finished.
Installations are also featuring at Marischal College and Aberdeen Art Gallery.
The light festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors.
The four-day event will run across the city between Thursday evening and Sunday.
It is from 18:30 to 22:00 each night and is free to attend.
