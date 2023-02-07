Serial Aberdeen sex offender jailed for 12 years
A serial sex offender who abused nine women over a 15-year period has been jailed for 12 years.
Stephen Kidd, 36, was earlier convicted by a jury of offences in the Aberdeen area between 2005 and 2020.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, he was told by Lord Weir that a lengthy custodial term was required.
Passing sentence, the judge also ordered Kidd to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.
Kidd shot a video of himself sexually assaulting one of his victims.
The jury returned guilty verdicts to charges including rape and indecent assault.
During proceedings last December, Kidd accepted that the evidence painted a picture of him being a violent and controlling individual.
On Tuesday, defence advocate Gary Allan KC told Lord Weir that Kidd still maintained he was innocent of any wrongdoing, but accepted he would be going to prison for his crimes.
'Commend their bravery'
The judge told Kidd: "The jury must have been satisfied that you were responsible for the offences which show of your sinister and controlling conduct.
"There's no alternative in this case to the imposition of a lengthy custodial sentence.
"I'm also satisfied that in light of your crimes that there has to be a period of supervision - that is necessary to secure the public from serious harm when you are released from custody."
Police Scotland welcomed the conviction of Kidd, from Peterculter, and said it was hoped it would bring some closure to the women involved.
Det Insp Gordon Patullo said: "Our thought are very much with Kidd's victims. I commend them all for their bravery in coming forward.
"Kidd subjected women to sexual and physical assault over a 15-year period. He has shown no remorse for his crimes.
"I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime, no matter how long ago, to contact us."