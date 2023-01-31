Teenager arrested after Peterhead school weapon incident
A 14-year-old has been arrested following reports of a teenager having a knife at a secondary school in Aberdeenshire.
Officers were called to Peterhead Academy at about 14:20.
Police confirmed in a statement: "Police Scotland received a report of a teenager with a knife at a school.
"Officers attended and a 14-year-old has been arrested in connection. No persons were injured and inquiries are ongoing."
Aberdeenshire Council said: "This incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and Police Scotland and pupils remained in their classrooms throughout.
"We are offering support to any of our pupils that require it."