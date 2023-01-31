Bid to keep Craigievar Castle which inspired Walt Disney pink
A Scottish castle said to have inspired Walt Disney is undergoing work to restore its famous pink colour.
The animator and film producer is believed to have based his designs of fairy tale castles on Craigievar after seeing pictures of it.
However, National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said rain was threatening the castle structure in Aberdeenshire.
Masonry work is now under way to "future-proof" the building, with the project scaffolding in pink mesh.
The work is aimed at restoring the pink harling and protecting the castle from weather damage.
The harling was replaced in 2009, but fresh conservation and maintenance work has been deemed necessary.
Scaffolding has been put up around the building, which has been swathed in the pink mesh seven storeys high to protect it during the work, which is expected to take about a year.
Iain Hawkins, the NTS north east regional director, said: "Craigievar holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the local community, across Scotland and indeed globally, thanks in no small part to the castle's famous pink exterior, which was introduced in 1824 by Sir John Forbes.
"It's our duty to ensure that this much-loved castle is protected against climate change in a way that is sympathetic to the natural environment and heritage of this magnificent building.
"We can't wait to unveil this fairy tale castle's refresh in 2024 and can assure our visitors, supporters and members that all the hard work will be very much worth it, bringing joy to future generations."
Multiple coats of a special recipe of limewash will be applied to the castle walls to refresh the colour.
NTS is urging people to support a Pink Again campaign to raise funds for the restoration.
Craigievar's grounds will remain open to visitors throughout the works.