Man, 41, arrested in armed police incident in Inverurie

Armed police search a property in InverurieFubar News
Armed officers responded to reports that a man was carrying a weapon

A 41-year-old has been arrested in Aberdeenshire following reports that a man was carrying a weapon.

Police were called to Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, at about 14:55 on Wednesday. Armed officers were seen searching an area near a property in Crichie Circle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said specialist officers were among the response team sent to Port Elphinstone.

The force said there had been reports of "a man seen in possession of a possible weapon".

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

