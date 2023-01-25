Man, 41, arrested in armed police incident in Inverurie
A 41-year-old has been arrested in Aberdeenshire following reports that a man was carrying a weapon.
Police were called to Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, at about 14:55 on Wednesday. Armed officers were seen searching an area near a property in Crichie Circle.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said specialist officers were among the response team sent to Port Elphinstone.
The force said there had been reports of "a man seen in possession of a possible weapon".
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.