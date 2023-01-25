No court action over Stonehaven train firefighters hit by car
No further court action will be taken against a man charged after firefighters called to the fatal Stonehaven train derailment were injured by a car.
Three men died after the train hit a landslide in August 2020.
Four firefighters were injured after being struck by a vehicle while responding to the incident.
A man was charged, but the Crown Office said it had been decided there should be no further proceedings at this time.
It was alleged that the vehicle was not properly secured at the edge of a steep embankment by applying the handbrake or engaging the gears. It rolled away and struck four firefighters.
Two were reported to have been knocked into a river as a result. None were believed to have been seriously injured.
The Crown Office said in a statement: "After full and careful consideration, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no further proceedings taken at this time.
"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future."