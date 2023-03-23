Grandmother was stabbed to death as she ate dinner in Aberdeen
A man killed a Boy's Brigade leader and special needs worker as she sat eating her dinner in Aberdeen, a court has heard.
Lam Beaton, 25, repeatedly stabbed grandmother Sherry Bruce, 58, in April last year.
Beaton - also known as Thai Hoang - had faced a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.
He was acquitted after the Crown accepted he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.
The victim, who tried to fight her attacker off, suffered a total of nine wounds.
Beaton lived nearby, and was friends with Regraig Bruce, who stayed with mother Ms Bruce.
Prosecutor Alan Cameron said: "Lam Beaton had been to the flat on several occasions.
"He had met Sherry Bruce more than once. There was no history of ill feeling between him and either Regraig or Sherry Bruce."
Beaton visited the flat in Glenbervie Road on the afternoon of the killing and joined Regraig playing a games console.
Ms Bruce later asked both if they wanted something to eat and she prepared dinner.
On being told it was ready, the pair joined her in the living room.
Mr Cameron then explained: "Regraig left the room to get their own food and then returned to sit on one of the sofas.
"At that time, Beaton got up and took his own plate to the kitchen. When he returned, he had a knife from the kitchen.
"Without saying anything, he approached Sherry Bruce where she sat, leaned over and repeatedly stabbed her with the knife.
"She screamed and tried to fight him off - but Beaton said nothing."
Regraig pulled Beaton away as Ms Bruce managed to get up to try and grab her attacker.
But Beaton lashed out with the blade again, also repeatedly striking Regraig during the struggle.
Mr Cameron said: "Beaton placed Regraig Bruce in a headlock and compressed their neck. Sherry Bruce then collapsed in the doorway of the living room."
Regraig dialled 999 and emergency services arrived, but were unable to save the victim.
Stabs wounds to her chest caused her death.
Regraig needed hospital treatment for a collapsed lung.
'Kind and caring mum'
The court heard a number of psychiatrists had prepared reports on Beaton and it was concluded he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.
Mr Cameron said, as a result, it was accepted he was not "criminally responsible" for the attacks.
The advocate depute told the hearing: "Sherry Bruce's family and friends are devastated by her death and the manner of it."
Beaton is currently being treated at the State Hospital at Carstairs.
Lord Doherty imposed an interim compulsion order for him to remain there meantime.
The case will call again in July.
Ms Bruce's family said in a statement at the time: "She was a kind and caring mum with a soft heart who adored everyone she met.
"She was very family oriented and devoted to her job. She was loyal and a wonderful grandmother and will be sorely missed."