Man denies causing teenage passenger's death in Aberdeenshire crash
A 21-year-old man has denied causing the death of a teenage passenger in a crash.
Dylan Irvine, 19, died at the scene of the crash on the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road, near Crimond, in Aberdeenshire, in October 2020.
Jake Summers allegedly drove without due care and caused Mr Irvine's death.
It is alleged he drove at excessive speed, and failed to maintain control of his vehicle, causing it to collide with trees.
The charge states his passenger Mr Irvine was so severely injured that he died.
Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Mr Summers, of St Fergus, was pleading not guilty.
The case was set down for trial in May.