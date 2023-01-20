Celebrating father-to-be caught five times drink-drive limit
A man was caught five-times the drink-drive limit after crashing as he celebrated news he was to become a father for the first time.
Deividas Kruglikovas, 27, crashed on Boxing Day last year after his car hit a wall in Aberdeen's Virginia Street.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he had found out he was to be a father for the first time, and was "horrified" at his drink-driving crime.
The first offender was fined £640 and banned from driving for 16 months.
Fiscal depute Ryan Diamond said members of the public had heard a loud bang and the accused was seen getting out the car and was unsteady on his feet.
Police attended and found an empty bottle of whisky inside.
He later gave a reading of 111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, with the legal limit 22mg.
Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister said Kruglikovas was a Lithuanian who had been in the country for eight years to work and provide for his family.
'Good news'
Mr Mcallister said his client was fortunately keeping his job as a labourer in a seafood factory where he was held in high regard, and the crime was entirely out of character.
"He was celebrating the good news he was to become a father for the first time," he said.
"He is horrified at the shame he has brought on his family."
Sentencing, Sheriff Robert McDonald noted it was a "very high" reading and he had to reflect that.
The fine and ban were reduced because of his guilty plea.
The 16-month driving ban can be further reduced by four months if Kruglikovas, of Aberdeen, undergoes drink-driving rehabilitation.